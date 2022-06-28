DC Circ. Backs FERC's Approval Of $468M Gas Pipeline

By Morgan Conley (June 28, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a $468 million natural gas pipeline project, disagreeing with environmental advocates that developers were permitted to collect excessive returns and environmental concerns weren't given proper scrutiny. A unanimous panel refused to find fault with FERC's decision to issue a certificate of public convenience and necessity for Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC's MVP Southgate project. The project involves constructing a roughly 75-mile-long pipeline segment from southern Virginia to central North Carolina that would connect to the larger Mountain Valley mainline pipeline. Appalachian Mountain Advocates, the Sierra Club and other groups...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS