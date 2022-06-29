NJ Hospital Must Face Claims Nurse Violated Patient Privacy

By Bill Wichert (June 29, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has revived a lawsuit against a hospital over claims a nurse violated the privacy of a patient, her tenant, who was receiving treatment after suffering a drug overdose, saying a trial judge improperly tossed the action before discovery was finished. The appellate panel on Tuesday rejected the summary judgment win for AHS Hospital Corp./Morristown Medical Center in a complaint from the estate of Marc Cooper and his mother, Jean Abbott, alleging that nurse Marian Lee violated Cooper's privacy rights by visiting his hospital room while his treatment was being discussed. The estate and Abbott claim...

