11th Circ. Gives Doctor's Spouse Another Shot At ERISA Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 28, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit tackled an issue of first impression Tuesday, allowing a Florida doctor's surviving spouse to sue for lost benefits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act after a health care company allegedly botched his enrollment in a supplemental life insurance plan. A three-judge panel in a published opinion reversed a March 2021 lower court order dismissing the federal benefits lawsuit brought by Raniero Gimeno, the spouse of medical doctor Justin Polga employed by NCHMD Inc., a subsidiary of NCH Healthcare System Inc., a community hospital system based in Naples, Florida. The panel held that Gimeno should be allowed to...

