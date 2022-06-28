Sens. Ask Minor Leaguers About MLB Antitrust Exemption

By Matthew Perlman (June 28, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators have sent a letter to an advocacy organization for minor league baseball players asking about how Major League Baseball's century-old exemption from antitrust law has impacted ballplayers in the game's lower professional ranks. Lawmakers including Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chair and ranking Republican of the Senate Judiciary Committee respectively, sent a letter on Tuesday to the nonprofit Advocates for Minor Leaguers. The letter notes that May marked the 100-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that exempted the business of baseball from antitrust scrutiny — in Federal Baseball Club v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS