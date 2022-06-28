Enviro Groups Say Texas Refuses To Follow Air Permit Rules

By Katie Buehler (June 28, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A cohort of environmental groups petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday to require Texas' environmental regulator to increase public participation and consider environmental justice impacts during its air permitting program. The Environmental Integrity Project, Sierra Club, Texas Campaign for the Environment and others asked the EPA in a petition for agency action to review the practices and policies of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The groups accused the TCEQ of violating the Clean Air Act and Civil Rights Act by disproportionately hurting people of color and communities of people living near or below the poverty line by limiting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS