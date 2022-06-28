EV Charging Biz Electrify America Lands $2.45B Valuation

By McCord Pagan (June 28, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Electric vehicle charging business Electrify America LLC said Tuesday it's valued at $2.45 billion following an investment by Siemens and Volkswagen Group to be used to help the company continue advancing its technology and charging solutions. Electrify said the $450 million combined investment from Siemens Financial Services and Volkswagen comes as it continues to plan to increase its number of charging stations to 1,800 and have more than 10,000 ultra-fast chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026. "Siemens' expertise in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and technology is a natural complement to Electrify America as we lead the transition to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS