By Keith Goldberg (June 28, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt Massachusetts gas-fired power plant has agreed to pay a $17.1 million fine and disgorge $26.7 million in profits to resolve Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allegations that it improperly reaped over $100 million in electricity market payments despite not yet being in service. Salem Harbor Power Development LP collected the payments from regional grid operator ISO New England's capacity market — where power plants are paid for supplying electricity to meet future demand — for 2017-18 despite the plant's not starting commercial operations until June 2018, according to the settlement agreement approved by FERC on Monday. FERC enforcement staff alleged that Salem...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS