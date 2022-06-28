NC Justices Told State Election Map Still Favors Republicans

By Hayley Fowler (June 28, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Challengers of North Carolina's electoral maps have urged the state's highest court to strike down the redistricting plans for a second time, saying Republican lawmakers have once again tried to skew the districts in their favor. In separate briefs filed Monday at the North Carolina Supreme Court, three challengers accused Republicans of unconstitutionally diluting voting power through gerrymandered state Senate districts. The challengers include 25 voters led by Rebecca Harper, watchdog group Common Cause and the nonprofit North Carolina League of Conservation Voters. Common Cause also challenged the redistricting plan for the state House of Representatives, saying both maps dilute the...

