2nd Circ. Reverses BIA On Dual Citizen Refugee Question

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 28, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit held on Tuesday that a dual national asylum-seeker can qualify as a refugee by showing persecution in just one of their countries of nationality, reversing a lower tribunal's decision. The matter stems from a ruling by an immigration judge denying six family members the opportunity to seek asylum, determining at the initial step that they did not meet the definition of refugees. The decision was upheld in December 2018 by the Board of Immigration Appeals, Tuesday's ruling notes. The BIA held that to qualify as a refugee under the Immigration and Nationality Act, dual nationals must show persecution...

