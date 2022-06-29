Albright Won't Let Uber Escape Most Of Location Tech IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (June 29, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has rejected Uber's bid to toss direct and joint infringement claims in patent-holding company LBT IP II LLC's suit over location monitoring technology, determining that LBT has adequately alleged that the ride-hailing app follows claimed steps in the asserted systems. Judge Albright said in an order partially denying dismissal without prejudice Tuesday that LBT has "sufficiently identified" how Uber's disputed location monitoring technology directly follows the steps described in four patents on Global Positioning System, or GPS, technology — including how a user's phone sends a signal to multiple cell towers. Judge Albright also rebuffed calls...

