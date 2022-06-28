Split 11th Circ. Revives Bad-Faith Dispute On $12M Judgment

By Ganesh Setty (June 28, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court erred in a motorcycle crash victim's bad-faith suit seeking to collect a $12.6 million judgment from the at-fault driver's insurer when it failed to instruct the jury that an insurer not only has a duty to settle claims for its insured, but also to properly advise them, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday. The Eleventh Circuit ruled 2-1 that a Florida federal court failed to instruct a jury properly and remanded the suit over a crash victim's bad-faith insurance dispute involving a $12.6 million judgment back for a new trial. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Remanding Dustin C. Brink's suit...

