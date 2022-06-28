Insurers, Atty In Tax Shelter Coverage Suit Get Time To Settle

By Emlyn Cameron (June 28, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court stayed an insurance coverage dispute Tuesday to allow time for the finalizing of a settlement among an attorney sued over his involvement in tax planning strategies scrutinized by the IRS and two companies that insured him. The court stayed the case for 30 days after Kevin McDonnell, two of his firms and Evanston Insurance and Berkley Insurance said they had reached a settlement in principle and wanted time to document a final version. According to filings, the case deals with who must pay legal expenses in suits related to tax planning strategies for which McDonnell provided legal opinions:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS