FCC May Extend Next-Gen TV Simulcast Mandate

By Christopher Cole (June 29, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Amid the rollout of a next-generation television standard, the Federal Communications Commission is examining whether to extend the life of a rule requiring TV stations to simulcast primary video programming streams that are "substantially similar" for signals broadcast under both the current and new technical standards. The FCC will open a comment period on the transition to ATSC 3.0 — the framework under which next-gen TV will operate — and next year's scheduled sunset dates for a pair of regulations adopted in the agency's first order tied to the changeover to the standard. Industry group Advanced Television Systems Committee Inc. is...

