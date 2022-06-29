Gov't Agencies Face Diverse Fallout From 5th Circ. SEC Case

By Daniel Walfish and Rachel Penski Fissell (June 29, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- In Jarkesy v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 18, a divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit invalidated the use of in-house administrative proceedings to impose penalties in enforcement actions brought by the SEC. The case raises a series of fascinating questions, and is a sign that some conservative judges are increasingly receptive to dramatic structural challenges to administrative agencies and their authority. However, some of the opinion's conclusions are debatable, and the full Fifth Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court may decide not to embrace the majority opinion, or at least not in...

