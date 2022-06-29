Wilson Sonsini Grows LA Office With Addition Of Ex-US Atty

By James Mills (June 29, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC continues expanding its litigation team in California by adding a former assistant U.S. attorney as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Melissa Mills, who spent the past 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District of California, joins the Wilson Sonsini litigation department, the firm announced Tuesday. While with the U.S. attorney's office, she investigated and prosecuted corruption and national security crimes. As a prosecutor, Mills led the criminal investigation into bribery and corruption at the upper levels of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Los Angeles City...

