Feds Ask For Vigilance On Russian Export Sanctions

By Al Barbarino (June 28, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Bureaus of the U.S. Treasury Department and U.S. Commerce Department urged financial institutions Tuesday to monitor for efforts of Russia and Belarus to evade export sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine, providing some pointers that could help keep certain equipment out of the hands of Russia's military. The Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, and the Commerce Department's bureau of industry and security, or BIS, identified commodities that present a "special concern" because of potential efforts by Russia and Belarus to divert them in order to enhance their military and defense capabilities. They include aircraft parts and equipment, antennas, breathing systems, cameras,...

