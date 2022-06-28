7th Circ. Won't Revive Antitrust Suit Against Radiology Board

By Celeste Bott (June 28, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of an antitrust suit against the American Board of Radiology, saying the lead plaintiff "has fallen short" in showing the group illegally tied its initial board certification for radiologists to a continuous certification program some physicians would rather buy elsewhere. Radiologist Sadhish K. Siva's complaint was based largely on a tying claim, under which an antitrust violator conditions the sale of one product or service over which it has market power on a separate offering. Siva alleged that the board allegedly used its dominant position in the radiologist board certification market to...

