Calif. Court Tosses LG Exploding Battery Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (June 28, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A San Diego man who suffered burns after a battery he used for vaping exploded in his pocket can't sue the manufacturer, a subsidiary of LG Corp., a California state appeals court ruled, saying the maker tried to prevent him from buying it. The three-justice panel said in a published opinion issued Monday that South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. can't be said to have designed, manufactured or distributed a defective product, as Ryan Lawhon claims in his 2019 lawsuit, because the company never intended the 18650 lithium-ion battery to be sold directly to consumers. "Quite the opposite," Justice Truc T. Do,...

