Calif. Panel Won't Disqualify Law Firm In Pipe Maker's Fight

By Josh Liberatore (June 28, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel upheld on Tuesday a lower court's refusal to disqualify Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP from representing Victaulic Co. in its multimillion dollar coverage fight with three AIG units, rejecting arguments that the firm's attorneys obtained relevant confidential information on AIG while at a previous firm. A law firm will not be disqualified from representing a pipe company in its multimillion dollar coverage fight with three AIG units, a California appellate panel ruled, rejecting arguments that the firm's attorneys obtained relevant confidential information on AIG while at a previous firm. (iStock) In a published opinion, a three-judge appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS