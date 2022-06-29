6th Circ. Reverses Injunction Against Musician's $2.5M Award

By Ben Zigterman (June 29, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit reversed a lower court's injunction against a musician's Tennessee state court case over the distribution of a $2.5 million jury award against Hanover American Insurance Co., finding that the Anti-Injunction Act applies. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that none of the exceptions to the act prohibiting federal judges from enjoining state court cases allowed U.S. District Judge Jon Phipps McCalla to stop the underlying suit from John Falls against another musician over a building fire. A Sixth Circuit panel found that a lower court incorrectly granted an injunction stopping a musician's $2.5 million jury award from Hanover American...

