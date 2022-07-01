Wash. Tribe Loses Latest Bid For Federal Recognition

By Caleb Symons (July 1, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., rejected the Pilchuck Nation's latest attempt to gain formal recognition, saying the Washington state tribe has not exhausted its nonlegal options because it never sought that status through an official process overseen by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In his ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon found that the Pilchuck Nation and its Chairman Kurt Kanam have "not even attempted to comply with the procedural requirements established in Part 83," referring to the BIA rules for tribal recognition. Kanam's efforts to revise his June 2021 lawsuit, which initially claimed the federal court must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS