Chinese Firm Asks NY Court To OK $144M Loan Default Award

By Dorothy Atkins (June 30, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Chinese consulting firm has asked a New York state judge to enforce a 964 million yuan ($144 million) award against a Shanghai-based international trading company and its guarantors who allegedly defaulted on loans in 2013. In a 13-page complaint on Tuesday, Shenzhen Yipiao Enterprise Management Consulting Co. accuses Shanghai Hisea International Trading Co. Ltd., its affiliate Shanxi Haixin Industrial Co. Ltd. and Li Zhaohui of refusing to meet their legal obligations to repay a loan that was lent to Hisea in 2013 and which has since collected .05% daily interest. The lawsuit asserts one claim under New York's Uniform Foreign Money-Judgments...

