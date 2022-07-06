9th Circ. Subchapter V Case Clarifies Commitment Periods

By Brian Shaw and David Doyle (July 6, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Over two years have passed since the Small Business Reorganization Act and its seminal achievement, Subchapter V of the Bankruptcy Code, became effective.[1] Available solely to small business debtors, Subchapter V provides a scaled down and streamlined alternative to a traditional Chapter 11 reorganization.[2] One of the most radical changes in Subchapter V involves its standards on cramdown, or confirming a plan over the objection of a dissenting class of creditors. Unlike in a traditional Chapter 11, the absolute priority rule does not apply in a case under Subchapter V.[3][4] A business owner may retain its equity interest in the debtor...

