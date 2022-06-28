Nationals Call Ex-Scout's Suit Over Vax Mandate 'Deficient'

By Ivan Moreno (June 28, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Washington Nationals urged a D.C. federal court to dismiss the bulk of a complaint from a fired team scout who refused the COVID-19 vaccine, arguing on Tuesday that the employee's claims of retaliation and disability discrimination are unsupported by facts. The Nationals called the lawsuit "a relatively straightforward employment discrimination claim" that Bernard Gallo has attempted to expand with "various causes of action that are deficient as a matter of law." Gallo's April lawsuit alleges the Nationals violated his civil rights by denying his request for a religious exemption from the team's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and by subsequently firing him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS