Ohio Abortion Clinics Turn To State High Court After Dobbs

By Eric Heisig (June 29, 2022, 8:57 AM EDT) -- Abortion clinics on Wednesday asked Ohio's highest court to declare that a law in effect that bans most abortions violates the state's constitution, a legal strategy they see as a new path forward following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The clinics, in a complaint against multiple state officials, urged the seven justices to strike down the state's law forbidding abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected — which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy. Before that, though, the Ohio Supreme Court needs to block enforcement of the law, also known as Senate Bill 23 or the...

