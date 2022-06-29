Tribal Hemp Co. Loses Final Claim In $77M Seizure Suit

By Caleb Symons (June 29, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in California has thrown out the entirety of a Native American hemp company's $77 million lawsuit against its local sheriff's office, reversing her previous decision to leave intact a single claim that Free Spirit Organics brought over the 2017 seizure of its crop. In her ruling Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said the company — which is owned by the Winnemucca Shoshoni tribe — offered no factual allegations in support of its attempt to hold the sheriff's office liable as an agent of San Joaquin County. Free Spirit Organics thus failed to properly plead its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS