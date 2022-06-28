FTC Claims Walmart Facilitated $197M Money Transfer Fraud

By Elise Hansen (June 28, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission sued Walmart in Illinois federal court on Tuesday, claiming the retail giant allowed its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters who cheated customers out of hundreds of millions of dollars. The FTC argued that Walmart Inc. failed to adequately secure the money transfer services offered at its stores and then looked the other way as scammers took advantage of consumers. Walmart's services were used to send money to "domestic and international fraud rings" that tricked consumers in numerous scams, the complaint said. Money transfer services Western Union, MoneyGram and Ria received at least 226,679 complaints...

