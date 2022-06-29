1st Circ. Sends Union's Pension Dispute To Arbitration

By Emily Brill (June 28, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit granted on Tuesday a United Steelworkers local's bid to make National Grid and its benefits committee arbitrate a pension dispute, saying the pension plan's governing documents direct cases like this one to arbitration. The appellate court's 21-page decision overturns a loss for the United Steelworkers in Massachusetts federal court last year. The First Circuit agreed with the union's argument that U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman misinterpreted the plan documents' language on arbitration. The appellate court held that what the language actually calls for is funneling disputes that a joint labor-management pension committee can't resolve to arbitration. Judge Hillman...

