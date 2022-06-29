Judge Skeptical Of Sikhs' Suit Over Marine Corps Beard Ban

By Khorri Atkinson (June 28, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Three Sikhs suing to block the Marine Corps from forcing them to shave their beards while in basic training faced strong skepticism on Tuesday after a D.C. federal judge repeatedly suggested the prospective recruits could join other branches of the military that have relaxed boot camp rules. Senior U.S. Judge Richard J. Leon, who is hearing the men's preliminary injunction bid against the Marine Corps, probed counsel for both sides during oral arguments. But the judge often did not seem fully convinced that the Marine Corps' refusal to allow Jaskirat Singh, Aekash Singh and Milaap Singh Chahal to wear their uncut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS