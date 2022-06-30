Ex-SDNY Prosecutors Say Charges Against Trump Are Viable

By Marco Poggio (June 30, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Tuesday's testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to President Donald Trump's chief of staff, at a hearing of the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack provided the strongest indication yet that Trump wanted to join, and possibly lead, the insurrectionists marching to the U.S. Capitol. According to Hutchinson's explosive account, Trump was so irate that his security detail wouldn't allow him to join the mob that he grabbed the steering wheel of his vehicle and even lunged toward one of the U.S. Secret Service agents in charge of protecting him. Hutchinson said in her testimony Trump knew some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS