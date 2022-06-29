Firm Says $10M Malpractice, Racial Bias Claims Filed Too Late

By Grace Dixon (June 29, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Law firm DeCaro & Howell PC told a Maryland federal court that former clients' $10 million suit accusing the firm and two partners of racial discrimination linked to their allegedly shoddy representation during a loan restructuring transaction came too late. The firm and partners Marla Howell and Thomas DeCaro urged the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on Tuesday to toss a suit leveled by Macro Concept LLC and Grace Solutions LLC — consulting and real estate investment companies that operated several Maryland gas stations — alleging that the partners' bias against the African American owners and negligence led the...

