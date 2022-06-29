Feds Say Customer Service Rep Stole $88M In Software Codes

By Andrew Karpan (June 29, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in Oklahoma say a customer service representative working at a workplace telephone tech company secretly sold at least $88 million of the company's licensed software through an unauthorized reseller that eventually became one of the largest dealers of the company's software in the world. In between answering phone calls from customers at his desk at the Oklahoma City office of Avaya Direct International, Brad Pearce was operating another line of businesses entirely, prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Based in Durham, North Carolina, Avaya makes money selling subscriptions to an internal telecommunications program designed to be used by employees...

