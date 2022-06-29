Amazon Accused Of Duping Investors In Class Action

By Greg Lamm (June 29, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A pair of union funds have filed a proposed class action in Washington federal court accusing Amazon.com Inc. of deceiving investors by the anti-competitive misuse of confidential third-party seller data to benefit Amazon's private-label business. The 36-page complaint, filed Tuesday on behalf of Communications Workers of America Local 1180 funds, alleges that Amazon made false statements or failed to disclose that it engaged in anti-competitive conduct resulting in unsustainable sales that artificially inflated stock prices. The complaint, which names Amazon, former CEO Jeff Bezos, current CEO Andrew Jassy and other top executives as defendants, also alleges that Amazon's actions increased the...

