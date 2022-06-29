SRA Fine Ceiling Jumps Despite Industry Pushback

By Alex Baldwin (June 29, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- A U.K. legal regulator can now fine solicitors and firms up to 1,150% more for misconduct under new rules designed to leave only the most serious cases in the tribunals, a move that has been derided by the trade association for solicitors. The Solicitors Regulation Authority can now hand out fines worth £25,000 ($30,350) to those that break the U.K.'s legal ethics rules, up from a previous maximum penalty of £2,000, the authority said in a statement Wednesday. The increase has been introduced as an attempt to "clamp down" on misconduct from firms and solicitors, as well as allow cases centered...

