Boeing Can't Escape Fired Worker's Intentional Distress Claim

By Abby Wargo (June 29, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge cut most of an ex-Boeing employee's claims that his supervisors terminated him for taking extended disability leave but left Boeing on the hook for his allegation that the company purposely caused emotional distress by stringing him along only to fire him when he tried to return. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. partially granted Boeing's motion to dismiss Earnest Mims' disability retaliation suit alleging his supervisor conspired to get him fired for taking extended leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Judge Tharp said that while Mims' two years of leave wasn't protected by...

