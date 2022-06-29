Eastman Drops Suit To Keep Cell Records From Jan. 6 Panel

By Jack Karp (June 29, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Embattled former Trump attorney John Eastman has dropped his lawsuit seeking to block the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from obtaining his cellphone records. Eastman voluntarily dismissed without prejudice his suit in D.C. federal court on Tuesday, saying that the committee acknowledged in its recent motion to dismiss the case that it is not seeking the "contents" of Eastman's communications via the subpoena it issued to Verizon. "The Verizon subpoena seeks only subscriber information, connection records and records of session times and durations; it does not seek historical cell site location information or the contents or substance of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS