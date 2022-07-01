Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Utah Supports Shoshone Tribe's Hunting Rights At 9th Circ.

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 1, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The state of Utah threw its support behind the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation in its request for the Ninth Circuit to reverse a decision by an Idaho federal judge denying it hunting rights, which the tribe says are guaranteed by an 1868 treaty.

In its June 28 amicus brief backing the tribe's appeal, attorneys for Utah note that the Northwestern Band is a federally recognized Native American tribe with tribal offices in Utah.

"Utah has a substantial interest in ensuring that tribal members living in Utah receive the benefits to which they are entitled under federal law and that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!