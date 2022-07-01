Utah Supports Shoshone Tribe's Hunting Rights At 9th Circ.

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 1, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The state of Utah threw its support behind the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation in its request for the Ninth Circuit to reverse a decision by an Idaho federal judge denying it hunting rights, which the tribe says are guaranteed by an 1868 treaty. In its June 28 amicus brief backing the tribe's appeal, attorneys for Utah note that the Northwestern Band is a federally recognized Native American tribe with tribal offices in Utah. "Utah has a substantial interest in ensuring that tribal members living in Utah receive the benefits to which they are entitled under federal law and that...

