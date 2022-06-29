Kellogg's High Recordkeeping Fees Cost Millions, Suit Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 29, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A former Kellogg's accountant said in a proposed class action that the cereal company mismanaged its 401(k) plan, causing the plan's participants to pay excessive recordkeeping fees that dwindled their retirement balances and cost them "millions of dollars." Bradley H. Fleming said Tuesday that the Kellogg Co., its board of directors, its Employee Retirement Income Security Act finance committee and its ERISA administrative committee didn't properly monitor the account service fees, resulting in "unreasonable" account service fees. "These breaches of fiduciary duty caused plaintiff and class members millions of dollars of harm in the form of lower retirement account balances than...

