6th Circ. Eyes Revival Of TriHealth 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 29, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday appeared to lean toward reviving a proposed class action brought by ex-TriHealth Inc. workers claiming that the company and its retirement plan committee mismanaged their 401(k) plan by offering retirees otherwise identical investment funds that they alleged differed only by their fees. During oral arguments, members of a three-judge panel zeroed in on claims from the workers that their employer offered different share classes of funds in the plan with varying fees. The judges said those claims were most likely to survive a motion to dismiss, given a heightened pleading standard for Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims alleging imprudence...

