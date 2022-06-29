DOE Downplays Climate Impacts Of $45B Alaska LNG Project

By Keith Goldberg (June 29, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An expanded U.S. Department of Energy environmental review of a proposed $45 billion liquefied natural gas export facility in Alaska says the project wouldn't significantly increase global greenhouse gas emissions. The DOE said in a Wednesday Federal Register notice that it's released a draft supplemental environmental impact statement in which it considered the impacts of production on Alaska's North Slope and examined the project's exports in a life cycle analysis of emissions that would include everything from production to the consumption of electricity. The draft SEIS, which the DOE agreed to craft last year, concluded that exporting LNG from the North...

