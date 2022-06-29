Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Target's Loss In Patent Dispute

By Andrew Karpan (June 29, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit decided Wednesday that it would not review a panel ruling from earlier this year that found Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright had been mistaken in how he used a claim construction ruling to hand Target an early win in a suit the retailer is facing over patents covering a way of delivering messages to users based on their locations. The unsigned, two-page ruling rejected a petition from Target's lawyers seeking to undo a ruling in March that found the company would have to face a patent lawsuit from Longview, Texas-based patent-holding company Dyfan LLC, which had...

