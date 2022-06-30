Lottery Regulator Presses Ahead After License Suspension

By Silvia Martelli (June 30, 2022, 2:23 PM BST) -- The U.K. gambling regulator can move forward with its decision to hand the next national lottery license to a Czech company, replacing the current operator after 28 years, a London court has ruled. Judge Finola O'Farrell said Wednesday that it is in the best public interest to allow the Gambling Commission to lift a suspension that bars it from awarding the fourth National Lottery License to Allwyn Entertainment Ltd., replacing the current operator, Camelot. "The public interest in this case is a strong factor in favor of lifting the suspension," the High Court judge wrote. Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. — which...

