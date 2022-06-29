Full Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Revival Of IP Calif. Judge Axed

By Britain Eakin (June 29, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday declined a petition from Vizio Inc. to review a panel decision from March that reversed a California federal judge's determination that claims of VDPP LLC's optical illusion patents were invalid as indefinite. A brief order said neither the full court nor the panel that issued the nonprecedential decision would take up Vizio's request for rehearing. Barring an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, the order cements VDPP's victory on appeal, which revived its infringement suit against Vizio in California federal court. In its May petition for rehearing, Vizio argued that the panel "misapprehended" the indefiniteness test...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS