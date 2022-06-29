11th Circ. Ends Ex-Cop's Case Over Flying Confederate Flag

By Kelcey Caulder (June 29, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Wednesday a former Roswell sergeant can't sue the city, its police chief or the city administrator for firing her after she flew a Confederate battle flag at her home while her police cruiser was parked outside. Former sergeant Silvia Cotriss had argued her termination was unlawful retaliation in violation of her First Amendment right to free speech and that a district court was wrong to grant summary judgment in favor of the city of Roswell, Georgia, thereby dismissing her case. But a unanimous Eleventh Circuit panel agreed with the district court, saying the city's interest in ensuring...

