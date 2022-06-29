Giuliani Pal Gets 20 Months For Election Crimes, Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (June 29, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Wednesday was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison following his conviction at trial of campaign finance violations and his admission to conspiring to defraud investors in his anti-fraud startup Fraud Guarantee. Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas exits Manhattan federal court Wednesday with his legal team, following his sentencing for campaign finance crimes and defrauding investors. (Stewart Bishop | Law360) U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken handed down the sentence during a packed sentencing hearing in Manhattan. Parnas was also ordered to pay over $2.3 million in restitution. Parnas in October...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS