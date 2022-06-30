GrayRobinson Adds Business Law Shareholder In Orlando

By Madison Arnold (June 30, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT) -- GrayRobinson PA added a new shareholder to its Orlando office who is a 30-year veteran of Lowndes Drosdick Doster Kantor & Reed PA. Jim Hoctor joined GrayRobinson's business law sector, the firm announced Tuesday. His practice is focused on corporate and business transactions, which includes the formation, reorganization, sale and purchase of businesses, as well as any tax implications. "Jim has been a part of the Orlando community for years and has built an impressive reputation as a highly effective corporate and transactional attorney," said Dean Cannon, president and CEO of the firm, in a statement. "He has an extensive background...

