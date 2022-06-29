2nd Circ. Says NY Developers Can't Sue Town For Defamation

By Faith Williams (June 29, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that a city deputy attorney for the town of Islip, New York, did not defame a business when he sent a letter to its insurer claiming it was responsible for the dumping of toxic materials at Roberto Clemente Park. The panel, led by Judge Debra Ann Livingston, concluded that when deputy town attorney Michael Walsh emailed Daytree at Cortland Square's insurers claiming the town had a potential legal claim, the contents of the email were privileged and couldn't be used as evidence in a defamation suit, "no matter how malicious his state of mind."...

