Walmart Says FTC Trying To Skirt High Court Restitution Curb

By Elise Hansen (June 29, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Walmart on Wednesday previewed a possible legal defense against the Federal Trade Commission's claims that the retail giant turned a blind eye to fraudulent money transfers, suggesting that the FTC is relying on an untested legal theory to extract monetary penalties. In a blog post, the company argued that its money transfer services have helped save consumers billions and that the FTC is unfairly trying to shift the blame onto Walmart for reports of at least $197 million in fraud-induced transfers over a six-year period. In the post and a related Freedom of Information Act request filed earlier this month, the...

