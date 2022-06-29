9th Circ. Says TPS Isn't 'Admission' To US For Removal Relief

By Alyssa Aquino (June 29, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled that an ex-temporary protected status holder does not qualify for deportation relief available to long-term residents, saying his receipt of the protected status wasn't an "admission" to the U.S. that allowed him to begin accruing residency. A three-judge panel rejected Jose Alberto Hernandez's claims that he qualified for cancellation of removal, which is available to lawful permanent residents who have continuously resided in the U.S. for at least seven years. The clock to accrue continuous residency began ticking when he was "admitted" to the U.S., and he was admitted when he received his green card in 2010,...

