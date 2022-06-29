Penguins Ownership Fight Must Be Arbitrated, Chancery Says

By Ivan Moreno (June 29, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging a private deal that would give Fenway Sports Group majority ownership of the Pittsburgh Penguins, saying the dispute must be arbitrated before the NHL's commissioner. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. said the NHL requires direct and indirect owners of a club to be bound to the terms of the league's constitution, which includes mandatory arbitration for disputes involving two or more parties with an ownership interest in a team. The order stems from a December 2021 complaint from Wildfire Productions LP accusing Team Lemieux LLC and The Lemieux Group LP of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS